Check out this stunner! Windows throughout the home create a bright and welcoming interior. Meal prep is a breeze in the kitchen, complete with a spacious center island. You won’t want to leave the serene primary suite, the perfect space to relax. Extra bedrooms add nice flex space for your everyday needs. Take advantage of the extended counter space in the primary bathroom complete with double sinks and under sink storage. The back yard is the perfect spot to kick back with the included sitting area. Like what you hear? Come see it for yourself!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $311,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CONCORD – They were stars on Cabarrus County fields, thrilling crowds on Friday nights with their athleticism and immense skills.
RACE LOCATION: The racing will take place in front of the horseshoe area of the N.C. Research Campus. It will be front of the Core Laboratory.
CONCORD – The most successful football coach in Cannon School history is moving on.
Back in 2020 business was pretty bleak with the COVID pandemic shutdowns so a locally filmed movie was a shot to the economy. Today businesses…
CONCORD – One thing I pride myself on is my work ethic.