Delightful 1 story home, tucked away in a beautiful country setting yet close to Hwy 49 and Concord area. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, this ranch style home offers a spacious open floor plan. This home is like new, built in 2020 and very well maintained! Split floor plan, 2 bedrooms and a full bath to one side of home, and primary bedroom and bath on other side of the home. Kitchen offers all appliances, plenty of cabinets and an island, dining area with sliding glass doors to the patio. Washer and Dryer included. Welcome home!!