3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $315,000

New construction home on a corner lot conveniently located near downtown Concord and 601. This quality, light-filled home features high end modern finishes, ceiling fans and recessed lighting. Best of all there's no carpet. The 3 bedroom 2 bath open concept plan with spacious kitchen and great room is perfect for entertaining, and the private primary bedroom with luxurious en suite provides a wonderful space to relax after a long day. Zero down payment is available to qualified buyers with credit scores 700 and over through Kyle Holland at United Community Mortgage.

