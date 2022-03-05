 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $315,000

Location, Location! quiet neighborhood Just minutes from Downtown Concord, this Cozy Ranch house offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Baths, open floor plan, Granite countertop, huge backyard with building storage, Well care house less than 2 years old and no HOA will not last!

