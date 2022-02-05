 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $315,000

One of three quality, light-filled new construction homes with high end finishes and no carpet. This 3 bedroom 2 bath open concept home with spacious kitchen and great room is perfect for entertaining. The split bedroom plan features a tucked away master with luxurious en suite. Ceiling fans, modern fixtures and recessed lighting make this one truly move in ready. This is the largest home and lot of our three new construction listings of South Circle.

