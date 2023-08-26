Step into comfort with this delightful property in the desirable Concord area. Offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread across 1232 square feet, this home provides ample space for your needs. Situated on a generous .56-acre lot, you'll relish the privacy and room to roam. And the best part? No HOA constraints! The kitchen, featuring granite countertops, is a true highlight, merging style with functionality. The open floor plan ensures a comfy flow between living spaces, making relaxation and gatherings a breeze. Discover the perfect blend of cozy living and convenience in this charming Concord home.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $317,000
