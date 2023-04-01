Check out this stunner! Windows throughout the home create a bright and welcoming interior. Meal prep is a breeze in the kitchen, complete with a spacious center island. You won’t want to leave the serene primary suite, the perfect space to relax. Extra bedrooms add nice flex space for your everyday needs. Take advantage of the extended counter space in the primary bathroom complete with double sinks and under sink storage. The back yard is the perfect spot to kick back with the included sitting area. Like what you hear? Come see it for yourself!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $318,000
