3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $319,900

Beautiful Oak Park, move in ready home. Buyers will love this easy living floor plan, entry hall leads into large family room with cozy, gas fireplace! Kitchen is nicely updated with granite countertops, refinished cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms, full shared bath and large primary suite with ensuite and walk in closet. Back deck overlooks large, spacious yard with vegetable garden and shed. Your buyers will not want to miss this one!