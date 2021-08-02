3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $324,900

Prepare to be impressed. 3BR/2.5BA with bonus room sitting on quiet cul-de sac lot. New roof May 2021, gas log fireplace in the family room, granite and plenty of storage space in the custom kitchen. 9' ceilings on the main and vaulted master with en-suite bath up. Established friendly neighborhood with mature trees and includes a pool, tennis, basketball and a park. Close to I-85 and shopping.New HVAC 2017. New Windows 2018/2019. Tankless water heater 2020. New sewer line 2019. Desirable schools! Contact listing agent, Matt Briggs-704-962-7476 for more information and to schedule a showing! Won't last long!