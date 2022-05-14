 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $325,000

Home is where the heart is! This home checks off all the boxes, large home office, granite and quartz countertops walk-in closets, Kitchen with island, large separate laundry room, large family room, massive master suite and sitting patio, all located on a cul-de sac. When you drive up to this home you will also see a old fashioned covered patio perfect for talking with neighbors or lounging on a cool southern night.

