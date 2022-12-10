 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $325,000

This new construction home is what you have been waiting for! Situated on nearly a 1/4 acre lot this home boasts 3 bed, 2 baths with a 1 car garage! The home features a walk-in closet, walk-in pantry, laundry room, mud room, trey ceiling in the master and vaulted ceilings in the living room. Finishes include Black Delta plumbing fixtures, oversized single bowl kitchen sink, granite counter tops and LVT flooring throughout. Don't miss your chance with this great house! NOTE: Floor plan is used as a visual and is not representative of final finishes or layout.

