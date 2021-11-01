3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $330,000

Calling for all offers Sunday Oct 31 by 8:00PM! Don't miss this opportunity! This move-in ready home in the heart of Concord on a .45 acre lot is convenient to everything! This home is loaded with upgrades, extras, and character. Original hardwood floors meet you at the entry and lead you through this transitional home. New Improvements galore including HVAC system, garbage disposal, water heater, ceiling fans, exterior electrical outlets, gutter guards, storm doors, microwave, dish washer, faucet, screen for porch, and storage shed. As an extra bonus there are updated items including paint, roof, gutters, sump pump, and interior lighting that await the new home owner. Gorgeous yard, roomy porch, and screened porch makes this home perfect for indoor/outdoor living with an easy transition. Shopping and dining are nearby. This adorable home has a full basement with a ton of possibilities! The owners took great care of this property... It is definitely a home you do not want to miss.