3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $330,000

**Multiple offers have been received on this home. The sellers have asked for highest and best by 5:00 pm, Sunday, March 27th. Seller intend on making a decision Sunday evening, if not, by Monday morning.** Lovely 3 bedroom/2 full bath ranch style home in cul-de-sac is a must see! When you walk in you'll feel right at home with the vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace in the family room. When you head to the kitchen you'll find a large bright breakfast area with lots of windows! You can have a meal or head out to the private patio! This primary bedroom is large with walk-in closet and bath with garden tub and tiled stand up shower. There is no carpet in this home! Just ceramic tile and laminate wood floors. No HOA. Minutes to the WW Flowe Park and Frank Liske Parks with playgrounds, softball/baseball fields, soccer fields, batting cages, soccer fields, walking trails, volleyball, horseshoes and more!