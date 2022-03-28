**Multiple offers have been received on this home. The sellers have asked for highest and best by 5:00 pm, Sunday, March 27th. Seller intend on making a decision Sunday evening, if not, by Monday morning.** Lovely 3 bedroom/2 full bath ranch style home in cul-de-sac is a must see! When you walk in you'll feel right at home with the vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace in the family room. When you head to the kitchen you'll find a large bright breakfast area with lots of windows! You can have a meal or head out to the private patio! This primary bedroom is large with walk-in closet and bath with garden tub and tiled stand up shower. There is no carpet in this home! Just ceramic tile and laminate wood floors. No HOA. Minutes to the WW Flowe Park and Frank Liske Parks with playgrounds, softball/baseball fields, soccer fields, batting cages, soccer fields, walking trails, volleyball, horseshoes and more!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $330,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
CONCORD – At only 45 years old, Marty Paxton walked away from his dream job Monday afternoon and into the rest of his life.
If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...
The trail is about 2.7 miles of natural surface.
It was an apparent suicide, officials said.
Spring is here and Daylight Savings Time has kicked in so we should have more time to get out in the parks and greenways. I thought it might b…
A dog abandoned at a North Carolina animal shelter after his owners thought he was gay was adopted by an openly gay couple.
Ely Lilly. Kroger. Red Bull. Recently, these familiar corporate names have been in the local news. Each has received an economic development i…
Cabarrus County Schools announced the following teachers have been selected as finalists for CCS Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023:
Tyre Sampson, 14, was 6 feet, 5 inches tall and over 300 pounds. Lawyers for his family want to know if the park was negligent in allowing someone his size on the ride.
President signs bill tightening restrictions on synthetic nicotine products