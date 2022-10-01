 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $340,000

You have found the one! The open floorplan on the main level has all of the space and natural light you desire. This kitchen has great storage space, stainless steel appliances and an island. The oversized owner's suite includes a walk-in closet and an on-suite bathroom. The large secondary bedrooms and laundry room are on the second floor. Enjoy the peaceful outdoor space and the Carolina weather in the sizable backyard. This home is minutes from historic downtown Concord, I-85 and Hwy 49. Builder’s Warranty Included. Tour it today!

