3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $342,000

Better than new, this move in ready home is just what you have been looking for! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is the best of one story living! Luxury Vinyl plank flooring in all but secondary bedrooms , this home features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, HUGE great room and amazing primary retreat with spacious walk in closet. Sellers added a 4 seasons room with Easy Breeze windows that can easily convert to a screened porch option in hot summer weather so you can relax under the cover and enjoy the indoor/outdoor living. Neighborhood filled with amenities such as outdoor pool, fitness center, recreational area and clubhouse. MULTIPLE OFFERS HAVE BEEN RECIEVED. SELLER ASKS FOR ALL OFFERS TO BE SUBMITTED BY 5PM SUNDAY 4/10/22.