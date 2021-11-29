3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $350,000

ONE STORY, FENCED LARGE YARD in COVINGTON! Beautiful home with an open floorplan. Great location--easy access to I-85, Hwy 29, Harrisburg and Concord Mills! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a spacious office! Neighborhood offers pool, clubhouse and tennis courts. Beautiful hardwoods and fresh paint in most of the home! Gas log fireplace and vaulted ceiling in great room. Kitchen has tile flooring and granite counters. The primary bedroom has a dual door entry and tray ceiling--bathroom features granite counters, tile flooring and white cabinets. Secondary bedrooms are spacious. NEW Roberta Wood Middle School beginning 2022-2023 school year!