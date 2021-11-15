A complete renovation on this 1940 home has transformed it into a charming art and craftsman-style home incorporating all the conveniences of today while maintaining the character of this classic era. Owners have updated almost everything from electrical, plumbing, HVAC, to all the interior features showcasing a flair for design with some creative additions. The large front porch offers a wonderful gathering place to visit with neighbors and friends. Inside you will notice some of the arches, cut-outs, beautiful flooring, and modern bathrooms. Home offers a partial basement area heated and cooled that will make a great home office, workout area, or man-cave. Large spacious lot and located in an area that is convenient to downtown Concord and seeing lots of renovations on nearby homes.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $350,000
