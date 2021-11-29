3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $350,000

*** Location Location Location*** Located in the heart of 28027 Concord, Gorgeous 2 story house in desirable Afton Park Subdivision. Features on the main level, an Open concept kitchen ideal for entertaining, granite countertop with stone backsplash, an office space/dinning area. A large primary bedroom with walk in closet, a garden tub, stand-in shower, and a dual vanity sinks. In addition to the primary, 2 sizable bedrooms with full bathroom. Large fenced yard with newly installed deck. New features: New HVAC, New Fence, New Deck and many more. Minutes from I-85 and walk to restaurants, gift shops, sports clubs, etc. Popular Northwest schools. Don't miss this low maintenance home in charming Afton Park!