Brand new construction home ideally located on large (approximately 1 acre) lot with mature trees. Open floor plan with 9’ ceilings throughout including a vaulted ceiling in the great room. The kitchen features ample cabinet storage with soft close drawers and Quartzsite countertops. LVP flooring and upgraded lighting complement the neutral palette. The primary bedroom boasts a beautiful bath complete with a custom walk-in marble shower. Whirlpool appliances Stove, dishwasher, and microwave will be included. 2-car garage. The oversized 12 x 16 deck is perfect for grilling and enjoying the privacy of the backyard. Quick access to Highway 49 and 601. Close to shopping, grocery, and restaurants. Landscaping and final grading will be finished close to the expected completion date of the end of November. Make this new, low-maintenance home yours.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $350,000
CONCORD – It’s only been six years, but it had seemed like an eternity since the Concord High football team last won a conference championship.
CONCORD — It’s not every day you can experience a helicopter, an ambulance and a construction excavator within walking distance. Of course, To…
The Concord Mills area continues to boom and one of Cabarrus County’s busiest companies was shut down for a week.
The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill located at 7731 Gate…
Week 10 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarru…
This is my favorite time of the year. It’s not too hot. There is football. There’s baseball and basketball is getting ready to start.
Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer a 2 p.m. update on the state's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 11:
KANNAPOLIS -- It’s time for Cabarrus County’s annual main event, “The Battle for the Bell,” traditionally one of the biggest games in the stat…
A patient family has been honored through a donation that includes support for the new Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation, slated to open in November 2022.