3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $359,500

Highly desired ranch home, well-maintained, shows like new w/tons of extras, 1.028 acre lot per Survey w/mature trees. Open floor plan with 9’ ceilings including a vaulted ceiling in the great room with a cedar beam! High-end Kitchen features an Island, cabinets w/soft close drawers, high-end Quartzite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances: stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator to remain. LVP flooring throughout and upgraded lighting. Water softener system, Crown molding, new gutter guards and drainage system, high-end blinds with motorized patio door blind w/USB charger! Primary Ensuite has a custom walk-in marble shower, dual sinks, and large closet. Laundry/Mud room, 2-car garage (remote/keypad). Attic access handrails, pulldown steps w/storage area. Oversized 12x16 deck is perfect for grilling, enjoying the privacy of the backyard, and your morning coffee. Home Warranty. Quick access to NC 49, 601. Close to shopping, grocery, and restaurants. Verify data. Submit all offers.