3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $359,900

This is a must-see house you don't want to miss out. The craftsmanship in this home is second to none. This charming 3-bedroom 2 bath will not disappoint. Both the master and guest baths have been complete updated, along with the kitchen and pretty much everything else in the home. This house is beautiful inside and out, and the 24'x30' garage with the 12'x16' outbuilding will fit all your toys and store all your stuff. It has a super nice 26'x30' pole building to park your boat or RV in. The crawl space has just been redone with new vapor barrier, insulation, along with a dehumidifier. Multiple offers received calling for highest and best by 4 pm on Sunday 3/13.

