3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $365,000

Practically new! Rare ranch with split bedroom floor plan in Campbell Farms. The garage has been converted to finished living space but seller has kept garage opener/rails if new owner would like to convert back. Seller had walls and ceiling in this space insulated too. Choice lot has a more private view and spacious, flat yard. Two large side sheds will convey. The kitchen has granite countertops, upgraded cabinet hardware, single-bowl stainless sink and stainless steel appliances. The refrigerator, washer, and dryer will all stay with the house! A whole home air purifier has been added to the HVAC. Smart Nest thermostat for added convenience and efficiency. Transferrable builder warranty. Great Cabarrus County Schools!