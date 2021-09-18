3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $369,900

Rare NEW construction in Afton Village! 3 BR 2.5 BA Master Down Custom Plan. Full brick bldg w/2 car garage. Site finished hardwoods w/warm Provincial stain on main floor, stairs, upstairs bonus. Repose Gray SW paint throughout. Luna Pearl granite countertops & bar w/designer pendant lighting, white gourmet kitchen cabinetry, SS gas range w/SS hood vent. Kitchen pantry. 2-piece crown, 7in baseboards, custom built fireplace in LR w/slate tile surrounds. Ceiling fans in all BRs & LR. Large Master on Main w/walk in closet. Oversized marbled gray ceramic tile in all BRs. Top to bottom subway tiled master shower w/glass enclosure. Brushed nickel Delta faucets throughout. Upstairs bonus room for remote home office, library or den. Spacious secondary BRs. Large private courtyard w/paver hardscape & planting beds. Covered breezeway btwn garage & home. Walking distance from restaurants, shops, park, play fields, fitness. Hurry! This Afton Village home won't last!