3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $370,000

Enjoy relaxing evenings at home on your porch swing with a wooded view! This farmhouse style 3 bed, 3.5 bath home has fresh paint throughout and all new carpeting! Located on just over an acre, it includes a 2-car carport, outbuilding, firepit and landscaped yard. Master on the main level with 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Lower level walkout basement with high ceilings and a secondary laundry area. Perfect area to convert to a media or bonus room with roughed in piping for an additional bathroom. Just 3 minutes to I-85, this home is vacant and move-in ready!

