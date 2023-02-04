Well taken care of home, Convenient to the Interstate and most all of Concord's History, including Shopping and Recreation. Hardwood floors throughout 1st floor & Crown Molding, with an Upgraded Kitchen including Gas Stove. Luxury Primary Bath with Tub and Shower, including Large Walk-In Closet. All bedrooms upstairs, with a Large Loft. Come check it out, and Enjoy!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $370,000
