3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $373,000

Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Concord stunner now on the market. Enjoy an updated, open-concept kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. Gorgeous natural light and a warm neutral palette are themes as you move throughout the home. The spacious primary bedroom offers plush carpet and an en-suite bathroom. Outdoors, enjoy a large lush backyard and patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Don’t miss this fabulous opportunity!