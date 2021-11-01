3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $373,990

Looking for a zero maintenance lifestyle close to everything? Look no further. Limited availability remains in this small enclave of 35 2-story townhomes just minutes from shopping, dining, recreation and more, all within the Cox Mill school district. This center unit Townhome boasts an attached 2 car garage, an open concept Kitchen, dining and Living Room with space to stay connected! Enjoy grilling or relaxing on your main level patio – Hurry! Only a few units remain in this desirable community. To be built - Seller pays $5,000 towards closing costs with use of our preferred lender. Pricing based on Elevation K