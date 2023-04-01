Looking for a conveniently located home in a desirable area? Look no further than this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch-style property in the Roberta Ridge subdivision! Built in 2020 and meticulously maintained, this home features all neutral colors and feels bright and airy, with plenty of space for all your needs. Located just 10 minutes from Downtown Concord, 8 minutes from Frank Liske Park, and 15 minutes from Concord Mills, this property is perfectly situated for those who want to be close to the action while still enjoying the peace and quiet of a suburban neighborhood. With a fenced-in backyard and a 2-car garage, this home is perfect for anyone who wants plenty of space to spread out and enjoy life. So why wait? Schedule your showing today and see all that this property has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $374,900
