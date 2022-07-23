 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $375,000

Presenting this hard to find 3BD, 2BA ranch in the highly desired Hunton Forest community. This Cayman model, built in 2020 by Ryan Homes is like new without the wait! The open floorplan flows from the living room through the dining area and into the kitchen. Easy access from the large kitchen eating area onto the screened porch. You'll also enjoy the fenced backyard. This convenient location is only minutes to I-85 & Hwy 73, easy drive to uptown Charlotte or the CLT airport. Lawn care included in the HOA so you can enjoy the community pool & nearby shopping & dining.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts