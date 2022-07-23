3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $375,000

Presenting this hard to find 3BD, 2BA ranch in the highly desired Hunton Forest community. This Cayman model, built in 2020 by Ryan Homes is like new without the wait! The open floorplan flows from the living room through the dining area and into the kitchen. Easy access from the large kitchen eating area onto the screened porch. You'll also enjoy the fenced backyard. This convenient location is only minutes to I-85 & Hwy 73, easy drive to uptown Charlotte or the CLT airport. Lawn care included in the HOA so you can enjoy the community pool & nearby shopping & dining.