Must see 3 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms Brick Home in the highly desirable Yates Meadow neighborhood! As you walk into the front door, you are welcomed by the massive great room with vaulted ceilings and open floor plan which is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Just steps away is the Kitchen featuring breakfast bar, plenty of cabinetry storage, under cabinet lighting, dining area, and more. Also off of the great room/dining area is the Sunroom which provides another relaxing or entertaining area and overlooks the private backyard! Main floor Primary Bedroom provides a huge walk-in closet and Primary Bathroom with double vanity as well as separate Shower and Garden Tub w/ jets. The upper level of the home offers 2 more spacious Bedrooms both with walk-in closets and a Bonus room that could be used as a 4th Bedroom as well as a Loft. Enjoy the fully fenced backyard with a pergola and back deck with fire pit. Community features include a outdoor pool, playground, dog park, & more!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $375,000
