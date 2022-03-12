 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $379,900

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $379,900

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $379,900

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in Concord! Hardwood flooring in living area. New carpet on second floor. Gorgeous granite in kitchen. Stainless Steel appliances- Microwave, range and dishwasher. 1 car garage. Don’t miss!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts