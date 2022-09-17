3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $394,900

Welcome home! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch in the desirable Huntin Forest community in concord is move in ready. The open & spacious floor plan features stainless steel appliances (range, microwave, dishwasher), granite countertops, kitchen island, & new updated fixtures throughout. Lots of natural light, brand NEW roof, double vanities in the owner's suite, and outdoor patio + extensive yard perfect for entertaining. Located 8 minutes from West Cabarrus High School & Aston Ridge Target shopping center makes this a must see property.