3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $399,000

Welcome home to this beautifully maintained 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in Roberta Ridge! Walk through the front door of your covered patio and be greeted with this inviting floorpan and airy feel. Enjoy your open dining room and well lit kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops and island, flowing nicely into your living area with cozy gas log fireplace. Head out the sliding glass doors to your private fenced in back yard, perfect for pets and entertaining! Head upstairs to find 3 generously sized bedrooms and open loft with its own closet! Fantastic oversized laundry room is next to primary bedroom for convenience! Don’t miss the desirable 2 car garage and top of the line security system which conveys with the home as well as the wonderful zero entry community pool and playground area just a few steps away! This home is move in ready and will not last long!