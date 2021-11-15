Beautiful, full brick home located on a quiet, tree-lined street in desirable Concord. Open floor plan with plentiful natural light, neutral paint and hardwood floors. Recently remodeled kitchen featuring open shelving, subway tile backsplash, quartz countertops, farmhouse sink, stainless appliances including a gas range and peninsula with seating. Adjacent dining and living rooms with a double-sided gas fireplace. Spacious primary bedroom with tray ceiling, two closets, and ensuite with dual sinks, separate jetted tub and shower. Two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and laundry complete the upper level. Basement offers a heated/cooled flex room. Flat, fenced backyard with a deck. Two-car side load garage with workshop and driveway for additional parking. New roof. No HOA. Convenient to I-85, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, shopping and dining.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $399,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
- Updated
INDIAN TRAIL – The Cabarrus Warriors will be playing for a state championship in football next week.
“Christmas in the City” has come to town once again. This will be the eighth year of the production.
Unique property with so many features to appreciate! With approximately 141 acres, you have room to roam, fish, hunt, or just sit back and enj…
- Updated
Results from second-round playoff games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County:
The holidays started before Halloween if you go by what the big retailers. Walmart and Target had Christmas stuff out days before the candy so…
It appears I must put away my dream of a new Jeep Gladiator, crank up my ragged old truck and drive it into town for that overdue inspection b…
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: In festive home atmosphere, Spiders out-duel Knights to reach ‘Elite Eight’ again
- Updated
CONCORD – The band was blaring.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Breaking down the four big playoff games involving Cabarrus County football teams
- Updated
CONCORD – It started in the oppressive heat of August with 10 Cabarrus County football teams dreaming of magical seasons.
- Updated
The City of Concord was named one of the nation's top "boomtowns" by SmartAsset and was the highest ranked city in North Carolina.