Owners are requesting highest & best offers by 7 pm on Sunday, April 10th. Curb Appeal is just one of the many features of this home. The front is complete with Cedar Wood accents & an irrigation system. The spacious interior includes hardwoods in the living area, tile in kitchen and baths, and waterproof wood laminate in the bedrooms. Updated lighting fixtures throughout. The baths have been updated with new vanities, and shiplap in the primary. The bright and airy sunroom leads to the back deck. The fenced, private back-yard oasis includes a wrap-a-round deck, a covered patio with stamped concrete & electricity, a greenhouse, a fire pit and Cottage/She-Shed. The cottage is complete with an electric fireplace, a heating / cooling unit, wood laminate flooring, front porch & lean-to behind. Professional Photos & Measurements to be uploaded this week
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $399,999
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
All events are free to the public.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: For Northwest’s Hubbard, the road to 300 wins has been filled with lessons, blessings
CONCORD — In the winter of 1991, a substitute teacher named Joe Hubbard arrived at Northwest Cabarrus High School.
It will help service the area and the new development coming to The Grounds at Concord.
The first quarter building permits show that construction remains strong but is down a bit from 2021 and 2020. Recent announcements, such as E…
Working behind a pharmacy counter, you get to know the people you are providing medications to and the health battles they face. Whether they …
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday in Florida. He was 24 years old.
CONCORD – On Wednesday, April 13, at noon, new local retailers will cut the ribbon to officially open the Retail Lab Pop Up Store at the Cabar…
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
CONCORD — Cool cars, crazy stunts and wild rides: the Charlotte AutoFair has got it all, and it all returns this weekend to Charlotte Motor Sp…
"It was one of those full circle moments."