Welcome to the newest townhome available in Afton Village. This full-brick home has all the updates you’re looking for. Open floorplan with a beautiful, bright kitchen - white cabinets, gas stove with hood and Luna Pearl granite countertops. Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, designated pantry and breakfast bar make for convenient living. The primary suite is downstairs with an ensuite bathroom, walk-in closet and tiled shower. Two spacious bedrooms upstairs and loft area to fit your needs. This home also has plenty of closets and storage space. The private courtyard between the house and garage has a covered breezeway and provides the perfect space for relaxing, gardening or dining. Afton Village is a pedestrian-friendly community hosting Dorton Park with tennis courts, disc golf, playground and other amenities. Also a short walk to local recreation center, Afton Run Greenway and lots of local shopping, dining and entertainment. You’ll love living in this thriving, modern neighborhood.