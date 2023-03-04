Welcome to the tranquil Foxwood Acres neighborhood located just minutes from the Town of Harrisburg! This gorgeous new build sits on just under a full acre lot and is almost completed, it just needs a few additional final touches from its new owner in order to obtain it's Certificate of Occupancy! This beautiful ranch style home features newly installed luxury vinyl plank flooring, gorgeous cathedral ceilings, a massive kitchen and island with beautiful granite counter tops, updated modern fixtures throughout and an additional upstairs bonus loft. The back covered porch is already set up for an outdoor kitchen to be installed for endless entertainment options. The landscape has been prepped and seeded, with no HOA the possibilities are endless! Come see it for yourself, it won't last long! (Property is being sold 'as is' uncompleted)
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $410,000
