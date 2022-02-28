A private Formal Dining Room welcomes you as you enter The Jasper. Pass through a brilliant Butler's Pantry as you enter into the large Gourmet Kitchen. The spacious Great Room in The Jasper promises to be the envy of friends and family members alike. Upstairs you will find an oversized Owner's Suite complete with luxurious Owner's Bath and a Large Walk-In Closet. Two additional Bedrooms are perfect and feature large individual closets. A large Game Room is perfect for turning into a Media Room or Kids Playroom. Additional options are available to customize The Jasper floorplan further.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $413,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Come this summer, there’s a certain three acres in Mt. Pleasant that could grow something other than a field of corn or a few bushels of tomat…
- Updated
Downtown Concord made HGTV’s list of the 30 Most Charming Small-Town Downtowns in America. The popular home improvement and real estate TV net…
- Updated
He believed that he was meeting a minor for sexual activity, authorities said.
Cars, traffic and road construction are always hot topics and we got a few updates and a comment or two this week.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Vikings vanquish another playoff foe by at least 40 points to advance to quarterfinals
- Updated
CONCORD – If timing is everything, the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team had nothing to worry about Saturday.
- Updated
He was armed inside the home, officials said.
- Updated
ALBEMARLE — The contractor who was working on an $844,000 project to replace a bridge on Bethany Road over Town Creek in Stanly County has bee…
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Trojans find their mojo at right time and rebound to top Erwin in first round
CONCORD – The Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team got off to a slow start but finished emphatically to defeat Asheville Erwin at home, 64…
CONCORD – The City of Concord Water Resources Department has two scheduled road closures for the week of Feb. 27. During the closures, access …