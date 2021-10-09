3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $414,500

Back on the market at no fault of the seller! Welcome to 345 Pleasant Hill Dr, where a beautiful home in a desirable community awaits its new homeowner. As you walk through the front door you will be greeted with a formal dining room and a spacious foyer that leads to your open concept kitchen and great room area. The kitchen features granite countertops, 42” cabinetry, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, and a gas range. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the great room area where the gas fireplace has been upgraded to boast shiplap accents, giving this room extra warmth and charm. Stepping into the backyard, a custom pergola has been installed as well as wrought iron fencing. Head upstairs and you will find a game/bonus room at the top of the landing, 2 secondary bedrooms, and a spacious master suite. The master bath has been renovated to house a walk-around shower with two entrances, giving it a spa-like feel that sets this home apart.