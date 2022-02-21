The Lenox has been one of our best selling plans since it was first designed. The Lenox ranges in size from 2,429 2,541 sq.ft. and features 3 - 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. The Lenox features Large Open Living Areas at a price you will love. A large open Living Room and Dining Room greets you as you enter The Lenox. Pass through an Oversized Great Room as you enter into the L-shaped Kitchen. Upstairs you will find a generous sized Owner's Bedroom with long corridor walkway to the Owner's Bath and Oversized Walk-In Closet. Two additional Bedrooms are perfect and feature large individual closets. A large Open Bonus Room is perfect for turning into a Media Room or an Upstairs Living Room/TV Area. Additional options are available to customize The Lenox floorplan further.
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $420,400
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The People’s Champ: Crayton has one goal: Win third straight wrestling title for the adoring fans of Mount Pleasant
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – The whole town of Mount Pleasant won’t be at the Greensboro Coliseum these next three days.
- Updated
Some smaller subdivisions are headed for Hickory Ride Road.
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
Last fall I told you how much I loved that time of the year – football, great weather, baseball (how about them Braves!) and lot of fun things…
- Updated
CONCORD – Here are the results of Friday’s conference championship games involving teams from Cabarrus County:
- Updated
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper encourages schools and local governments to end their mask mandates.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Four Cabarrus grapplers win public-school state titles, including a pair of two-timers
- Updated
CONCORD – Cabarrus County sent nine wrestlers to the Greensboro Coliseum as regional champions on Thursday.
A California couple and their child died on a hiking trail near Yosemite last August. His phone revealed details about their last moments.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: In electric SPC tourney finals, Vikings top Spiders in a different way – a close one
- Updated
CONCORD – Those mercy-rule minutes never came.
- Updated
Call them the “Final 24.”