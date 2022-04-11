3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $423,900

The Liam, one of our newest two-story floorplans, features2,148 2,388 square feet, 3 Beds, 2.5 Baths, a 2 Car Garage and can be builtin 3 different plan variations. The Liam floorplan features large, open-conceptliving areas on both floors. Inside you will find massive open Great Rooms thatlead into a large open Kitchen/Dining Nook Area. Upstairs you will find anoversized Owners Suite with a sizeable Owners Bath and a very large Walk-InCloset. Also, upstairs is a large open concept Loft and two additional largeBedrooms. Additional options are available to customize The Liam floorplanfurther.