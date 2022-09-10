Welcome home to one of the LARGEST floorplans in the highly desirable Edison Square! The two story living room boosts with tons of natural light! The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, ample amount of cabinets and counter space. Rounding out the MAIN floor is the PRIMARY bedroom with an en suite and walk-in closet! At the top of the stairs is a HUGE loft over looking the living room! The two secondary bedrooms are an amazing size both with walk in closets. Upstairs you will also find an unfinished 3rd room that is heated & cooled! Excellent for storage! All this plus a 2 Car garage, tankless hot water heater, freshly painted, private, wooded view off your back porch, Cabarrus county schools and close to all major interstates, restaurants, shopping and golf! Seller will also provide a 1 year home warranty. Do not wait to see this awesome home!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $425,000
