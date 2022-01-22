Don't miss this limited edition floor plan from Gulledge Classic Homes, Inc., located in a highly desirable area near Historic Downtown Concord! No detail has been overlooked in this beautiful home with so many upgrades. The kitchen features granite counters with a subway tile back splash, custom cabinets with slow-close drawers, stainless steel appliances (including a refrigerator & built-in microwave), plus a nice pantry. The huge great room opens onto the expansive covered back porch (10' x 26'), where outdoor living comes to life. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the common areas and baths. Spacious primary suite with TWO walk-in closets, plus a large vanity with granite counters & dual sinks. Other upgrades include custom cabinets in the laundry room, an oversized (22' x 22') two-car garage, and 500+/- SF of floored attic for storage. You need to visit this home to see the quality for yourself!
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $425,000
