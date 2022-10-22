 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $425,000

This exquisite ranch with finished second level is gorgeous in design and perfect in function and floor plan. Upon entry, you will be greeted by a lovely foyer opening to an ample guest suite/ full bath as well as a study/flex space/play room tucked away behind French doors. The open kitchen/ great room/ sunroom/ dining area must be experienced-- it is phenomenal and spacious and offers so much light. The kitchen offers granite tops, stainless appliances and so much more. The primary bedroom down offers a sitting room, built-ins, a private entrance to the terrace and a bathroom/closet that feels like a million bucks. Upstairs is a huge loft with design finishes galore as well as a private bedroom and full bath that could easily be a second primary space. The backyard is nice and level and usable. All of this and neighborhood schools and awesome Concord/Harrisburg proximity! Don't miss the club house, fitness center, playground, pool and recreational areas.

