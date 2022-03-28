 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $430,900

  2022-03-28
A private Formal Dining Room welcomes you as you enter The Jasper. Pass through a brilliant Butler's Pantry as you enter into the large Gourmet Kitchen. The spacious Great Room in The Jasper promises to be the envy of friends and family members alike. Upstairs you will find an oversized Owner's Suite complete with luxurious Owner's Bath and a Large Walk-In Closet. Two additional Bedrooms are perfect and feature large individual closets. A large Game Room is perfect for turning into a Media Room or Kids Playroom. Additional options are available to customize The Jasper floorplan further.

