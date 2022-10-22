 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $439,950

Don't miss this limited edition floor plan from Gulledge Classic Homes, Inc., located in a desirable area near Historic Downtown Concord. And NO HOA! No detail has been overlooked in this beautiful home with so many upgrades. The kitchen features granite counters with a subway tile back splash, custom cabinets with soft close drawers, stainless steel appliances (including a refrigerator & built-in microwave), plus a nice pantry. The spacious living room opens onto a covered back porch, which overlooks the backyard and the backdrop of mature trees. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the common areas and baths. Spacious primary suite with TWO walk-in closets, a gorgeous tiled walk-in shower, and a large vanity with granite counters & dual sinks. Other upgrades include custom cabinets in the laundry room, an oversized two-car garage, and extensive floored attic for storage. You need to visit this home to see the quality for yourself!

