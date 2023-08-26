This beautiful full brick home was built in 2021 and offers the perfect balance of character, warmth and functionality! Step into an open floor plan with tall ceilings from the great room into an inviting kitchen! This open concept is perfect for entertaining with a comfy gas fireplace to enjoy on those crisp fall & winter days/evenings. The oversized island is a perfect and attractive work space! All countertops are granite and the subway tile adds an updated and classic style! Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 2 full baths and a bonus room on the second level!! This is a prime location in a Cul-de-sac and the lot is beautifully landscaped with solar lights surrounding the perimeter of the property! A patio off the rear breakfast area offers extra privacy. This home is so very well maintained and a model home like. Don't miss the walk in attic storage space along with all it's features!!