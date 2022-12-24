 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $447,900

Welcome Home! Newly 2021 built 3BR/2.5BTH in the lovely Haven at Rocky River community! Enjoy features such as spacious living areas, sizeable bedrooms, bonus room upstairs, dedicated office and surround sound both interior and exterior! Home has an open kitchen filled with upgraded countertops, stainless appliances, and beautiful cabinetry all great for entertaining! Plus, the main floor also has a formal dining area! Owner's Suite has a huge walk-in closet, garden tub with separate shower. The Bonus Room upstairs makes for a great playroom, entertainment room/man cave. Priced well below other upcoming new construction, this home won't last long!

