 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $449,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $449,000

Brand New Construction 1 story home w/ large unfinished walkout basement. This home boasts granite countertops, spacious kitchen, open living space, and rear porch off the great room. Perfect for entertaining!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts