3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $449,900

Welcome home to this beautiful open floor plan end unit with an attached two-car garage. The garage has custom-built shelving. This home has tons of natural light and coffered ceilings in the great room. Hardwood floors throughout the downstairs and upgraded carpet throughout the second floor. This home has three spacious bedrooms. The luxurious primary suite has two walk-in closets with custom built-ins off the large bathroom with two separate sinks. There is a bonus sitting area to relax in the primary suite. The laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor with custom built-ins. This entire house has a water filtration system. This home has a security system, no pets, and is a nonsmoking home. Outside you will find a back patio and raised bed garden. Wonderful amenities include a pool, exercise room, tennis courts, full basketball court, walking trails, and regular recreational events. Cabarrus county schools, convenient to restaurants and shopping.

